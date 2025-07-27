Akhtar: Election date must not be finalized before discussions with all parties

National Citizen Party (NCP) Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain has said a date for the next general national election must not be finalized without consensus from all political parties, calling for a July charter to be announced first.

"The election date cannot be announced without discussions with all political parties. Before that, the July charter must also be announced. A level playing field must be ensured. The fundamental principles of the 1972 Constitution must be abandoned," Akhtar told the media on Sunday evening after the 19th day of the second phase of dialogue between the National Consensus Commissions and political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Akhtar said: "The election date cannot be announced through discussions with just one party. Everyone’s opinion must be taken into account. Before that, the July charter must be drafted and declared.

"The 1972 Constitution does not represent the spirit of 1971. Therefore, its fundamental principles must be discarded."

He added: "All parties are in agreement on the formation of an independent police commission. We have said that the police must be brought under accountability. In the past, the Awami League had turned the police into the 'police league.'"