Sunday, July 27, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Akhtar: Election date must not be finalized before discussions with all parties

The fundamental principles of the 1972 Constitution must be abandoned, says NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 27 Jul 2025, 08:04 PM

National Citizen Party (NCP) Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain has said a date for the next general national election must not be finalized without consensus from all political parties, calling for a July charter to be announced first.

"The election date cannot be announced without discussions with all political parties. Before that, the July charter must also be announced. A level playing field must be ensured. The fundamental principles of the 1972 Constitution must be abandoned," Akhtar told the media on Sunday evening after the 19th day of the second phase of dialogue between the National Consensus Commissions and political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Akhtar said: "The election date cannot be announced through discussions with just one party. Everyone’s opinion must be taken into account. Before that, the July charter must be drafted and declared.

"The 1972 Constitution does not represent the spirit of 1971. Therefore, its fundamental principles must be discarded."

He added: "All parties are in agreement on the formation of an independent police commission. We have said that the police must be brought under accountability. In the past, the Awami League had turned the police into the 'police league.'"

Topics:

National Citizen Party
Read More

Nasiruddin slams Babar over 10-truck arms haul

Nahid Islam: NCP to empower youth for inclusive nation-building

'We took to the streets in July—now it’s time to take part in rebuilding the country'

Nahid: Sylhet to be major NCP stronghold in new Bangladesh

Nahid: Mujibism still trying to regain ground

NCC struggles to reach consensus on key reform issues

Latest News

National climate inaction just got harder

Saudi to provide Bangladesh with 244C for construction of 'iconic' mosques

Rebels kill 35 in DR Congo church attack

Jahangir: Many innocents accused in July uprising cases

India: Did temple officials cover up mass murders of women?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x