EC grants 15-day extension to NCP, 143 other parties over registration errors

The Election Commission has granted a 15-day extension to 144 political parties, including the National Citizen Party (NCP), after errors were found in their registration documents during the initial scrutiny process.

EC Additional Secretary KM Ali Newaz said on Tuesday that the commission has given the parties 15 days to resubmit corrected and complete documents.

Speaking to the media, Newaz said that 62 parties will be issued letters in the first phase. "The remaining parties, including the NCP, will be issued letters in the second phase. All necessary corrections must be submitted within 15 days of receiving the letters," he added.

Earlier, the EC had issued a public notice on April 20 calling on parties interested in registration to submit their applications.

Following requests from several parties, including the NCP, the deadline was extended until June 22.

By that date, 144 parties had submitted 147 applications in total.

According to EC officials, none of the parties managed to pass the initial screening.

Therefore, 62 parties are being contacted in the first phase, while 82 parties, including the NCP, will be contacted in the second phase.

As per law, a party seeking registration must have a central committee, committees in one-third of the districts, and committees in 100 upazilas.

Each committee must have the support of at least 200 voters.

Additionally, a party may qualify if it previously had a member in parliament or received 5% of the vote in a past election.

Apart from these primary conditions, applicants must comply with various other regulations, which are typically assessed during the preliminary screening.