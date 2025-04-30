Thursday, May 01, 2025

NCP rules out election alliance talks

'We have not held any discussions about forming alliances for election, however, we are holding talks with various political parties on political unity, reforms, and justice,” said NCP Convener Nahid Islam

File image of National Citizen Party (NCP) logo. Photo: Collected
Update : 30 Apr 2025, 06:37 PM

The National Citizens’ Party (NCP) is not interested in holding discussions to form any alliance centering the upcoming election.

NCP Convener Nahid Islam made the remarks on Wednesday afternoon following a meeting with Ganosamhati Andolon at the party’s central office.

“We have not held any discussions about forming alliances for the election,” he said. “However, we are holding talks with various political parties to reach a consensus on issues like political unity, reforms, and justice.”

He added: “At this moment, we have no plans regarding political alliances. Since we emerged through a mass uprising, we must walk the path of a new democracy that the people will choose.”

Calling fundamental reforms and justice their key demands, Nahid Islam said: “We currently have no roadmap for the election. Also, if the constitution needs to be reformed, it should not be done through the parliament. Any changes or amendments to the constitution must be done with the people’s mandate.”

Bangladesh ElectionsConstitutional reformNahid Islam
