Political parties reach consensus on expat voting rights, differ on methods

Political parties participating in a seminar with the Election Commission (EC) reached a consensus on Tuesday on granting voting rights to Bangladeshi expatriates in the upcoming national election, but most parties expressed reservations about the proposed voting mechanisms, calling them flawed.

During the seminar, titled “Development of the Voting System for Expatriates” at Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka, representatives of 21 political parties, including the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, CPB, BaSaD, NCP, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, and the Labour Party, presented their positions on the issue.

The BNP delegation, led by Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan, said the party will finalize its stance after internal discussions and submit its opinion to the EC by May 15.

Speaking to reporters after the seminar, he said: “Ensuring the voting rights of expatriates cannot rely solely on the National ID (NID); passports must also be considered, as many expatriates do not possess NID cards.”

He added that the BNP previously advocated for expatriate voting rights during the EC’s 2014 initiative to amend the Representation of the People Order (RPO), and reiterated this position in its 2017 Vision 2030, 2022’s 27-point reform outline, and the 31-point state reform proposal in 2023.

“We fully support any initiative to enable expatriates to participate in national elections,” he said.

When asked whether the BNP believes the expatriate voting process will be transparent, he remarked: “No system in the world is foolproof; otherwise, reform or revolution would not be necessary. We will evaluate and support the process that is simplest, most comprehensible, widely acceptable, and cost-effective.”

Jamaat-e-Islami Office Secretary Matiur Rahman Akand also spoke to the media.

He said that his party previously raised the issue with the EC, and while the commission has taken steps in that direction, trust in the EC has eroded over the past 15 years. “People have lost confidence and trust in the EC,” he added.

Regarding concerns about "proxy voting," Matiur said: “If person X supports one candidate and Y supports another, and X’s proxy vote is given to Y, the voter's intention is not accurately reflected. We will decide on our position after internal discussions. But we believe the people’s will must be honoured and the system must not be compromised under any circumstances.”

Kazi Sajjad Zahir Chandan, presidium member of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), said: “Each of the three proposed methods—online, proxy, and postal voting—has its pros and cons. Parties should deliberate among themselves before deciding. With 15 million expatriate voters, the impact on the national election is significant. Hence, a cautious and inclusive approach is essential. The EC must work to build trust among the parties.”

In his concluding remarks, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin thanked the participants, saying: “You have engaged in valuable discussions throughout the day. We are working to select the most appropriate method, and Insha’Allah, we will give due importance to your recommendations.”

He also said the EC will invite political parties for further dialogue ahead of the general election. “Political parties are our primary stakeholders. We will invite you again in the future. We seek your input and, above all, your cooperation to ensure a successful election.”

The CEC indicated that, for the 13th general election, the EC aims to pilot one of three voting methods, postal ballots, online voting, or proxy voting, for expatriates, even if on a limited scale.