BNP seeks all-party consensus to ensure early election

The BNP is currently focused on forging an all-party consensus to pressure the interim government into completing urgent electoral reforms and organizing the national parliamentary election by December this year.

To build this consensus and demand a roadmap for an early election, the party has been holding a series of meetings not only with the parties participating in the simultaneous movement against the Awami League government but also with various left-leaning and Islamist political groups.

According to BNP sources, although the party is calling for the election by December, it would not object if the polls are delayed slightly into January or February. However, the BNP expects a clear and specific roadmap for the election in the current context.

These meetings with political parties are primarily aimed at creating pressure on the government and uniting all political forces in the country around the demand for elections.

Since April 19, the BNP has been holding a series of meetings with its partners in the simultaneous movement as well as parties that have boycotted previous elections, in an effort to build national consensus for an election.

BNP’s liaison committee has already met with Gono Odhikar Parishad, Gono Forum, CPB, BaSaD, LDP, Labour Party, NPP, and the Democratic Left Alliance, among others. BNP leaders say that discussions are being held to unite all political parties to restore democracy through elections.

Moazzem Hossain Alal, adviser to the BNP Chairperson, said: “Our party has repeatedly called for a specific roadmap, but we have yet to see anything concrete. We want a fair election to be held based on the consensus of all political parties.”

BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan added: “The BNP has long been campaigning to restore democracy in the country and is continuing dialogue with all sides. We want to strengthen relations among political parties and build a strong alliance. This is part of our electoral preparation.”

Meanwhile, left-leaning political parties have also been demanding early elections since shortly after the fall of the Awami League government. Leaders of these parties believe that the government must first complete the necessary reforms and then announce a concrete roadmap to hold a free and fair election.

They also seek BNP’s cooperation in this effort.

Ruhin Hossain Prince, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), said: “Early elections will be good for everyone in the country. We’re seeing ominous forces trying to rise. To prevent the country from falling into the wrong hands, elections are essential. And for that, national unity is absolutely crucial. If we cannot reach a consensus on the election issue, holding elections on time will not be possible.”

Another party that has met with the BNP is Gono Odhikar Parishad, which is also urging the government to hold elections without delay. The party warns that failure to do so could lead to instability.

Rashed Khan, general secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad, said: “The election must be held by December. For that, we urgently need an electoral roadmap. We expect the government to announce this roadmap without delay. Furthermore, to ensure a fair election, the two student advisers currently in government must resign.”

Analysts believe that if elections are not held by December, the country may head toward instability, not only politically but also economically and socially. Failure of the interim government to hold an acceptable election by December could plunge democracy in Bangladesh into a deeper crisis.

Commenting on the matter, Professor Dr Lt Col Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, chairman of Jatiya Nirbachon Parjobekkhon Parishad (Janipop), said: “There is pressure from all sides to organize the election. If the election is not held within a specific timeframe, ominous consequences await the country. The government should heed everyone’s demands and immediately declare a roadmap to hand over power through a free and fair election.”