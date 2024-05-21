Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Upazila polls: Voter turnout 17% in first 4 hours

No big untoward incidents reported in any upazila yet, official says

People queue up outside a polling centre during the second phase of the sixth upazila council elections, in Cox's Bazar, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 May 2024, 01:55 PM

The Election Commission put the average voter turnout in the four hours of the second phase of the sixth upazila council elections at 16.94%, as people in 156 upazilas cast their votes on Tuesday.

Disclosing the figure, Election Commission Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said no "big" untoward incidents had been reported in any upazila yet, before mentioning 18 "minor" incidents.

The voting rate was different in different regions, he said earlier in the day, adding that the percentage would increase as the day progressed. 

