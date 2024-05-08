Upazila polls: Moulvibazar welcomes new leadership in three upazilas

The first phase of the country’s sixth upazila parishad elections ended peacefully at 4pm on Wednesday with three upazilas of Moulvibazar getting three new leaders.

Kishore Roy Chowdhury Moni, information and research secretary of Moulvibazar upazila Awami League, secured victory as chairman in Juri upazila with over 20,000 votes.

The closest contender, incumbent upazila chairman and member of Moulvibazar upazila Awami League, MA Moeed Farooq, garnered 15,400 votes under the “pineapple” symbol.

In Baralekha upazila, Azir Uddin, running with the “motorcycle” symbol, is leading in 56 polling stations across 10 unions, while also securing 69 polling stations of the municipality.

Meanwhile, Shoeb Ahmed, represented by the “horse” symbol, has been appointed as the upazila Awami League organizational secretary.

In Kulaura upazila, Maulana Fazlul Haque Khan Shahed (Dowat Kalam) clinched victory with 9,040 votes.

His closest contender, Asam Kamrul Islam, general secretary of Kulaura upazila Awami League, secured 7,731 votes.