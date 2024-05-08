Wednesday, May 08, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Upazila polls: Moulvibazar welcomes new leadership in three upazilas

First phase of the sixth upazila parishad elections ended Wednesday

Image collage of three new leadership in Moulvibazar. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 May 2024, 11:01 PM

The first phase of the country’s sixth upazila parishad elections ended peacefully at 4pm on Wednesday with three upazilas of Moulvibazar getting three new leaders.

Kishore Roy Chowdhury Moni, information and research secretary of Moulvibazar upazila Awami League, secured victory as chairman in Juri upazila with over 20,000 votes.

The closest contender, incumbent upazila chairman and member of Moulvibazar upazila Awami League, MA Moeed Farooq, garnered 15,400 votes under the “pineapple” symbol.

In Baralekha upazila, Azir Uddin, running with the “motorcycle” symbol, is leading in 56 polling stations across 10 unions, while also securing 69 polling stations of the municipality.

Meanwhile, Shoeb Ahmed, represented by the “horse” symbol, has been appointed as the upazila Awami League organizational secretary.

In Kulaura upazila, Maulana Fazlul Haque Khan Shahed (Dowat Kalam) clinched victory with 9,040 votes.

His closest contender, Asam Kamrul Islam, general secretary of Kulaura upazila Awami League, secured 7,731 votes.

Topics:

MoulvibazarUpazila parishad polls
Read More

Quader: First phase of upazila polls held peacefully

Polling agent jailed for 1yr for aiding fake voting in Bogra

CEC: 30-40% voter turnout in first phase of upazila polls

Upazila parishad polling ends peacefully, vote counting begins

EC: Voter turnout 10% in first 2hrs of upazila polls

Upazila polls: BNP urges voters not to go to centres

Latest News

Upazila polls: Abdul Kuddus, Jamal Uddin elected chairmen of Bandarban Sadar, Alikadam

BTRC public hearing: Majority of complaints against mobile operators

Quader: First phase of upazila polls held peacefully

Sundarbans fire: Expert committee to visit affected area Thursday

IMF approves third installment of $1.15bn loan for Bangladesh

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x