Upazila polls: 418 platoons BGB deployed across Bangladesh

  • First phase of sixth upazila parishad elections
  • 1,635 candidates are competing in this phase

 

BGB personnel patrol a Dhaka street following their deployment ahead of the general election, on Friday, December 29, 2023. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 07 May 2024, 07:51 PM

A total of 418 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed ahead of the first phase of the upazila parishad polls to be held on Wednesday.
 
"The BGB personnel will work as a mobile and striking force to maintain peace and order in the electoral areas of the upazilas from May 6 to 10 to assist the local administration under Aid to the Civil Power," said a press release issued on Tuesday.
 
The first phase of the sixth upazila parishad elections in 139 upazilas will be held on Wednesday. Voting will begin from 8am and continue till 4pm.
 
A total of 1,635 candidates are competing in this phase. Among them, 570 are vying for the post of chairman, 625 for vice chairman, and 440 for the post of female vice chairman.

Upazila PollsBGB
