Two shot, 7 injured in Pabna clash ahead of Upazila polls

At least two men have been shot and seven injured in a three-way clash between the supporters of the two chairman candidates and the police in Pabna's Sujanagar Upazila ahead of the third phase of the Upazila polls slated for May 8.

In this incident, police arrested three people with local arms.

The injured are Badsha Pramanik, 40, Matin Sheikh, 50, and Abdul Awal, 35.

The names of the other injured and detained were not immediately known.

According to police, supporters of the current upazila chairman and upazila Awami League General Secretary Shahinuzzaman Shahin, also chairman candidate, were standing in the Kalirmor area of ​​Bhayana in the evening.

While passing by, a supporter of chairman candidate Abdul Wahab ran over his motorcycle over the feet of one of Shahin's supporters which led to a minor shuffle between the two groups.

At one point, the supporters of Abdul Wahab, the chairman of Bhayana Union Amin Uddin, and Shahin's supporters locked into a fierce clash.

When the police went to the spot after receiving the information, the supporters of Shahin clashed with the police.

Amin Uddin, chairman of Bhayana Union, said: “Shahinuzzaman Shahin's people attacked my house. My house has been vandalized. Later the police came and prevented them. Now only the police can tell how their people got injured.”

Sujanagar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jalal Uddin said: “Shahin's people attacked the police when police went to calm down the clash. When we fired the shotgun to bring the situation under control, one received a bullet in his leg.”

Chairman candidate Shahinuzzaman Shahin blamed Amin Chairman for the attack and said: "They beat up one of my supporters named Abdul Majeed under the leadership of Amin chairman. Later, under the leadership of Amin chairman, they opened fire on my supporters. Some of my supporters were shot and injured. They have been admitted to hospital.”