A short-lived reform ends as govt scraps music, PE posts in primary schools

The government has withdrawn its decision to introduce music and physical education teachers in government primary schools, quietly shelving a plan once hailed as a long-overdue step toward more well-rounded learning.

An amended gazette issued Sunday by the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education scrapped the two posts, “Assistant Teacher (Music)” and “Assistant Teacher (Physical Education)” that had been approved just over two months earlier under the Government Primary School Teachers Recruitment Rules 2025.

The original August 28 gazette had created space for over 5,000 specialized teachers across the country, half in music and half in physical education, reflecting a vision of education that balanced academics with creativity and physical well-being.

Officials described it then as a bid to align with the National Education Policy, which urges schools to promote children’s emotional and social development through arts, culture, and sports.

“Religious studies are already in the curriculum,” a ministry source said at the time, “but we wanted to add dimensions that nurture imagination and discipline.”

Pushback from conservative quarters

That ambition was swiftly challenged.

Within days of the announcement, several Islamist parties and clerical networks, including Hefazat-e-Islam and Jamaat-e-Islami, denounced the plan as “anti-Islamic.”

Hefazat threatened street protests unless the government revoked the music-teacher posts, arguing that teaching music violated Islamic values and diverted children from religious study.

By early September, the campaign had grown louder.

Demonstrations followed Friday’s Jummah prayers, statements accused the government of pursuing a “secular agenda,” and influential preachers took to social media, warning of moral decay.

Calls to replace the planned music positions with “Assistant Teacher (Islamic Education)” posts became a rallying cry for Islamist groups across the country.

At a Dhaka seminar on September 16, leaders from multiple Islamist parties demanded the plan’s cancellation.

Syed Rezaul Karim, known as the Charmonai Pir, declared: “You want to appoint music teachers? We will never tolerate that. Appoint religion teachers instead.”

Cultural groups defend the policy

In contrast, rights groups and cultural organizations defended the recruitment plan as both constitutional and essential for national development.

Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi called the initiative “a progressive step that reflects the country’s cultural roots,” warning against efforts to equate music with immorality.

Human rights watchdog Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) also intervened, saying that opposing music education “denies children’s right to cultural participation” and undermines Bangladesh’s heritage, where song and rhythm have long accompanied the nation’s struggles, from the Language Movement to the Liberation War.

ASK’s statement added that teaching music does not contradict religious values but “complements moral education by fostering empathy, creativity, and tolerance.”

Education experts pointed out that religious instruction is already mandatory in primary schools and questioned why arts and sports, integral to mental and physical growth, should be seen as threats.

Many argued that introducing music and physical education teachers was a matter of balancing curricula, not replacing religion.

A quiet reversal

As protests persisted through September and October, the ministry’s enthusiasm appeared to wane.

The revised gazette issued on November 2 removed both posts without public explanation, reverting the recruitment rules to their earlier form.

Masud Akhtar Khan, additional secretary of the ministry’s Schools Division, confirmed that “only the general assistant teacher positions remain.”

When asked whether religious opposition influenced the change, he declined to comment.

The ministry framed the decision as an administrative correction, but insiders privately acknowledged that officials wanted to defuse tensions during a politically sensitive time.

The rollback effectively satisfied demands from hardline groups, though it introduced no new posts for religious teachers either.

A setback for inclusive education

For educators and rights advocates, the decision signaled a retreat from a more inclusive vision of education.

“It’s disappointing,” said one Dhaka University educationist.

“Music and physical training aren’t luxuries, they’re vital to children’s overall development. Backing down sends the wrong message about what kind of future we want.”

Critics worry that conceding to pressure on this issue could embolden future challenges to cultural and civic education.

“Today it’s music, tomorrow it could be art, history, or science,” one rights activist warned.

In recent years, Bangladesh has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to the ideals of secularism, pluralism, and cultural diversity enshrined in its constitution.

Yet this episode, observers say, exposes how vulnerable education policy remains to religious polarization.