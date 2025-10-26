Brac Uni, ULAB and SMUCT triumph at 11th inter-university student conference

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) concluded its 11th Inter-University Student Conference and Cultural Competition, exploring the theme "Fairy Tales and Folklore: Happily N/ever After".

The conference, held on October 23-24, 2025, showcased the collective efforts of students from 25 public and private universities across Bangladesh.

The event was organized with a grant from the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and Abul Foyez Md Alauddin Khan, additional secretary (admin) of the ministry, graced the event’s prize giving and closing ceremony as chief guest.

In his speech, Khan praised the students for their active participation in creative and cultural activities.

He emphasized that they are the future leaders who will shape and bring pride to Bangladesh.

Drawing on his own experience in academia, he expressed his appreciation for ULAB’s efforts in organizing such enriching events that cultivate creativity and cultural engagement.

His words added prestige to the two days of academic and creative exploration.

AFM Alauddin Khan then presented the awards to the winners of the competition.

The awards included a crest, a certificate of recognition, and prize money.

Romana Ruhin Ridi of Brac University won the Best Paper Award while Raisa Anan of ULAB won the Runner-Up Paper Award.

“The Rizzlers of Fairy Tales," the cultural production by ULAB, won the championship in the cultural competition and “What is Beauty and Who is the Beast?” by Shanto Mariam University of Creative Technology secured the Runner-Up Award.

The research papers were evaluated by Sarkar Hasan Al Zayed, associate professor of English and Modern Languages at Independent University, Bangladesh, and Rabita Rahman, assistant professor, Department of English, Jahangirnagar University, and the cultural performances were judged by Abdus Selim, chair of the Department of English Language-Literature, Central Women’s University, and Prof Razia Sultana Khan, adviser to the Department of English and Modern Languages, Independent University, Bangladesh.