10 affordable European countries for Bangladeshi undergraduate students

European nations have a rich legacy of top-standard education, offering globally recognised degrees. Beyond this academic excellence, some European countries charge low tuition fees for non-EU international students.

For Bangladeshi undergraduate students, this combination of quality and affordability creates a rare opportunity for global learning.

Let’s explore the 10 European countries where HSC-passed Bangladeshi students can do higher studies with comparably low tuition and affordable living costs.

Germany

Public universities across Germany remain tuition-free, even for international students outside the EU, making the country one of the most affordable study destinations in Europe.

Private universities, however, charge tuition fees ranging in the vicinity of €5,000 and 7,000 per semester, still lower than those in many other countries. These figures translate from Tk7,09,800 to 9,93,720 (€1 = Tk141.96).

An exception exists in the state of Baden-Württemberg, where non-EU students pay €1,500 (Tk2,12,940) per semester. All students must also cover an administrative charge of €200 – 500 (Tk28,392 – 70,980) per semester, which includes campus administrative costs, student services, and a semester ticket for unlimited local public transport.

Average monthly living expenses range from €900 to 1,200 (Tk1,27,764 – 1,70,352) for rent, food, insurance, and transportation. In larger cities, a monthly budget of around €1,000 (Tk1,41,960) is generally sufficient.

Romania

When it comes to affordability, Romania stands out as one of Europe’s most cost-effective destinations for higher education. Public universities charge a fee set roughly at €2,300 and 3,000 per academic year (Tk3,26,508 – 4,25,880), while private universities average around €9,000 (Tk12,77,640) annually.

Living expenses typically range between €300 and 600 (Tk42,588 – 85,176) per month, covering accommodation, food, transportation, and leisure.

Hungary

Degree programmes offered in Hungary are known for their reasonable tuition structure, with most courses costing in the €1,200 and 5,000 (Tk1,70,352 – 7,09,800) range per year.

Programs in Medicine and Dentistry fall into a higher bracket, roughly set at €12,000 and 16,000 annually (Tk17,03,520 – 22,71,360). At privately funded institutions, tuition begins at nearly €2,500 (Tk3,54,900) and can rise depending on specialisation and reputation.

Monthly expenses usually lie within the €600 and 1,000 (Tk85,176 – 1,41,960) range, influenced largely by city and lifestyle choices.

Poland

In Polish state-owned universities, tuition for undergraduate studies typically falls between €2,000 and 8,000 per annum (Tk2,83,920 – 11,35,680). Privately run institutions may charge higher fees, though more reasonable options are also available.

Average monthly costs hover around €350 – 550 (Tk49,686 – 78,078) in most cities. In major urban centres such as Krakow and Warsaw, students generally require €500 – 850 (Tk70,980 – 1,20,666) to meet living expenses.

Lithuania

Higher education in Lithuania offers competitive pricing, with annual fees for bachelor’s programs generally within €3,500 – 5,000 (Tk4,96,860 – 7,09,800). Actual figures may fluctuate depending on the institution and academic field.

Monthly living costs for international students usually remain moderate, ranging from €350 (Tk49,686) to €700 (Tk99,372) for accommodation, food, and daily essentials.

Slovenia

Non-EU/EEA students benefit from cost-effective study options in Slovenia, making quality higher education more accessible. Tuition costs generally fall close to €2,000 and 11,000 per year (Tk2,83,920 – 15,61,560) for bachelor’s programmes in Slovenia.

Students typically require a monthly budget of €400 – 700 (Tk56,784 – 99,372) to cover accommodation, food, transportation, and utilities.

Italy

Affordable academic opportunities are available for students outside EU/EEA in Slovenia, without compromising on educational standards. Tuition at public universities in Italy typically varies from €500 to 4,000 annually (Tk70,980 – 5,67,840), while private institutions and business schools start close to €10,000 (Tk14,19,600) annually.

Monthly expenses average between €900 and 1,300 (Tk1,27,764 – 1,84,548), covering rent, meals, transportation, and general living needs.

Austria

Undergrad programs in Austria remain relatively economical at public institutions, where tuition is about €726 per semester (Tk1,03,063). There is a small student union fee, amounting to approximately €1,500 annually (Tk2,12,940). Privately operated universities charge considerably more, with fees ranging from €5,000 to over 20,000 per year (Tk7,09,800 – 28,39,200).

The average student’s living expenditure is around €1,200 monthly (Tk1,70,352), though costs tend to rise in major cities such as Vienna.

Czech Republic

Earning a bachelor’s degree in the Czech Republic typically costs within the €3,000 and 10,000 (Tk4,25,880 – 14,19,600) range a year. Privately run institutions charge more, usually €3,000 – 20,000+ annually (Tk4,25,880 – 28,39,200), depending on the discipline.

Monthly living costs average €500 – 750 (Tk70,980 – 1,06,470), though expenses are higher in major cities like Prague or Brno due to accommodation prices.

Luxembourg

In budget-friendly criteria, Luxembourg is a bit behind, although the country is quite prosperous in terms of scholarly rankings. Tuition at public universities averages around €5,200 per year (Tk7,38,192), while private institutions range from €10,000 to 25,000 (Tk14,19,600 – 35,49,000) annually.

Living overheads generally fall between €1,200 and 1,800 (Tk1,70,352 – 2,55,528) per month, depending on lifestyle and housing options. A notable advantage is the country’s free nationwide public transport system, which significantly reduces daily commuting costs.

In a nutshell

The 10 affordable European countries present excellent prospects for Bangladeshi undergraduate students seeking accessible, high-quality education in 2026.

Among these, Romania, Poland, and Lithuania stand out as the most economical choices. Luxembourg, however, ranks slightly higher in cost due to its premium living standards.

Meanwhile, Germany, Hungary, Slovenia, Italy, Austria, and the Czech Republic offer moderately priced yet academically strong options. Together, these destinations open meaningful pathways for ambitious students from Bangladesh to pursue global education at a reasonable expense.