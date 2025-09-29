Junior scholarship exam 2025 from Dec 21, form submission Oct 13-19

The 2025 Junior Scholarship Examination will begin on December 21 and continue until December 24.

The Dhaka Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Wednesday issued urgent instructions for the candidates in this regard.

It said that the forms for the 2025 Junior Scholarship Examination will be filled up based on the registration information of the students.

The concerned of examination have been directed to complete data entry and submit the forms finally by the scheduled date of October 6.

Failure to do so may cause complications in appearing for the Junior Scholarship Examination.

It was also instructed that students participating in the Class-VIII Junior Scholarship Examination must fill out the Electronic Student Information Form.

Earlier, the dates for online form submission were announced.

Students can submit their forms online from October 13 to October 19.

The published routine specified that candidates must be seated in the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam.

Examinations must be conducted according to the time indicated on the question papers.