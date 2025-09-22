Monday, September 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

47 DU, BAU faculty members named among world’s top 2% scientists

  • Such accomplishments will strengthen DU’s global standing and promote excellence in education and research, says Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan
  • A total of 286 researchers from 71 institutions from Bangladesh have been included in this list of world's top 2% researchers
  • BAU scientists include one student 
Dhaka University. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Sep 2025, 06:54 PM

A total of 47 faculty members and researchers from Dhaka University (DU) and Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) have been named in the World’s Top 2% Scientists 2025 list, jointly published by Stanford University and Netherlands-based publishing house Elsevier.

According to a DU press release issued Monday, 35 of its faculty members and researchers made the list this year — the highest from any single institution in Bangladesh. In 2024, 10 DU academics were included, with the number now rising by nearly 250%.

The ranking is prepared based on published papers, citations, H-index, research consistency, and the impact of co-authors.

DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan congratulated the scholars, saying the recognition highlights both their contributions and the university’s commitment to advancing research and knowledge. He added that such achievements would boost DU’s global standing and promote academic excellence.

Meanwhile, 12 researchers from BAU — including 11 faculty members and one student — have also been named among the world’s top 2% scientists, according to BSS.

Overall, 286 researchers from 71 institutions across Bangladesh were included in the 2025 list.

Topics:

Dhaka University (DU)
Read More

Chhatra Dal alleges 11 irregularities in Ducsu polls

Ducsu condemns BNP leader's derogatory remarks on DU students

Calls grow to extend gate hours for DU women’s halls

Five appointed as Senate members in Ducsu's first meeting

Shadik Kayem: July generation has emerged victorious through Ducsu election

The winners from Ducsu polls 2025

Latest News

Idcol holds training to promote rooftop solar adoption in Bangladesh

Bank Asia holds ‘BAMLCO Training Program 2025’

Coast Guard: Weapons, ammo seized in Pirojpur, Mongla

Climate goals and fossil fuel plans don’t add up

Bus services on Rajshahi–Dhaka, Chittagong and Cox’s Bazar routes suspended indefinitely

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x