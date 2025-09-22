47 DU, BAU faculty members named among world’s top 2% scientists

A total of 47 faculty members and researchers from Dhaka University (DU) and Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) have been named in the World’s Top 2% Scientists 2025 list, jointly published by Stanford University and Netherlands-based publishing house Elsevier.

According to a DU press release issued Monday, 35 of its faculty members and researchers made the list this year — the highest from any single institution in Bangladesh. In 2024, 10 DU academics were included, with the number now rising by nearly 250%.

The ranking is prepared based on published papers, citations, H-index, research consistency, and the impact of co-authors.

DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan congratulated the scholars, saying the recognition highlights both their contributions and the university’s commitment to advancing research and knowledge. He added that such achievements would boost DU’s global standing and promote academic excellence.

Meanwhile, 12 researchers from BAU — including 11 faculty members and one student — have also been named among the world’s top 2% scientists, according to BSS.

Overall, 286 researchers from 71 institutions across Bangladesh were included in the 2025 list.