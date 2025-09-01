Private school presidents can serve two consecutive terms, education ministry says

The Ministry of Education has issued a gazette outlining new regulations stipulating that a person cannot serve as the president of a private school or college managing committee for more than two consecutive terms.

According to the gazette, anyone nominated as president of a governing body must hold a master’s degree from a recognized university or a four-year bachelor’s degree (or an equivalent qualification). A person may be re-nominated for a third term only after a break of one term.

The regulations also state that no individual can serve as president of the governing body of more than one private educational institution. Additionally, a person cannot be nominated as a member of more than three private educational institutions of any type.

On Sunday, the education ministry issued the Barisal Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Lower Secondary, Secondary and Higher Secondary Level Private Educational Institutions Governing Body and Managing Committee Regulations-2025. The Mymensingh and Sylhet Education Boards released the same notification on Sunday, while the Dhaka Education Board issued it on Thursday.

The managing committee will comprise a president, three general teacher representatives, a reserved female teacher representative, five general guardian representatives, a reserved female guardian representative, and a founding member representative.

All general guardian representatives will be elected by the vote of all guardians of students in the respective schools and colleges.