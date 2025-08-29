Friday, August 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

New regulation for primary teacher recruitment, 2 new positions introduced

The quota for women has also been removed

File image of a classroom. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 29 Aug 2025, 03:11 PM

The government has issued a new regulation for the recruitment of teachers in government primary schools and simultaneously, new positions have been created specifically in the fields of music and physical education.

Under the new regulation, the previous quota system has been abolished and a 7% quota has been retained.

The quota for women has also been removed.

Additionally, 20% of the posts have been allocated for candidates with a bachelor’s degree in science, while 80% of the posts have been designated for candidates with degrees in other disciplines.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued the notification for this regulation.

In accordance with the president’s order, the Secretary of the Ministry Abu Taher Md Masud Rana, signed the notification.

Under the previous regulation, 60% of assistant teacher posts in government primary schools were reserved for women.

Of the remaining 40%, a total of 20% was allocated for dependents and 20% for male candidates.

The notification states that the regulation will be titled “Government Primary School Teacher Recruitment Regulation, 2025.”

Under this regulation, teachers may be recruited either directly or through promotion.

A special provision of the regulation stipulates that, notwithstanding any other rules or government decisions, teacher recruitment shall be conducted at the upazila or, in certain cases, at the thana level.

Under the new regulation, 93% of the posts available for direct recruitment will be merit-based, while 7% will be allocated under the quota system.

Of the quota posts, 5% are reserved for the children of freedom fighters, martyred freedom fighters and Birangonas.

Furthermore, 1% of posts are reserved for candidates from ethnic minority communities, and 1% for candidates with physical disabilities or those identifying as third gender.

If qualified candidates are not available for the quota posts, the vacancies shall be filled on a merit basis.

According to the new regulation, it will come into immediate effect.

Upon the implementation of the “Government Primary School Teacher Recruitment Regulation, 2025,” the previous regulation, namely the “Government Primary School Teacher Recruitment Regulation, 2019,” shall be deemed null and void.

Topics:

Ministry of Primary and Mass EducationPrimary Teacher Recruitment Test
Read More

Head teachers of government primary schools upgraded to grade 10 pay scale

Govt upgrades pay scale of all primary school head teachers to grade 10

Primary scholarship test to resume in December

Unsuccessful teacher registration candidates protest in Shahbagh

Adviser: Education develops people as worthy citizen for society

Govt to evaluate quality of primary education from July 1

Latest News

National polls to take place on schedule, says Fakhrul

Mourinho sacked by Turkey's Fenerbahce

Shakib confirms move to US Minor League, joins Atlanta Fire

Arsenal optimistic about Havertz return after knee surgery

US ends tariff exemption for small packages shipped globally

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x