Sunday, August 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Prof Bidhan: Media professionals play vital role in uplifting quality of primary education

'We frequently depend on journalists to uncover challenges faced by schools'

Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Update : 24 Aug 2025, 01:39 PM

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Professor Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder has said that media professionals have a crucial role in improving the quality of primary education alongside administrators and teachers.

He made the comment on Saturday while speaking as chief guest at a discussion with head teachers of government primary schools and officials related to primary education in Kishoreganj, focusing on strategies to enhance the quality of education, said a PID release.

Highlighting the role of media professionals as part of the education community, the adviser said: “We frequently depend on journalists to uncover challenges faced by schools. Their objective reporting enables us to take timely and effective measures to address those issues.”

He said students who grow up with moral education will become good citizens, adding that stories and literature are excellent tools for imparting values.

Children must also be nurtured with a sense of unity, empathy and discipline, he said

He further said: "In this regard, the school environment plays a pivotal role, as children grow up observing the ideals of their teachers."

“Every teacher must present themselves as a role model to their students,” he added.

The adviser also stressed the importance of co-curricular activities alongside textbooks for the holistic development of children.

Topics:

Ministry of EducationPrimary EducationBidhan Ranjan Roy
Read More

Planning adviser: Rabindra University to get campus on condition of environmental clearance

Education ministry seeks updated info of 50 schools, 462 students for grants

Dhaka Central University set to launch in four phases with hybrid learning model

High Court issues rule to allow students of private schools to take scholarship exams

HSC exams scheduled for Thursday postponed

40% students to be eligible for primary scholarship exam

Latest News

Rizvi cautions leaders, activists over fake facebook post

Rucsu polls: Distribution of nomination papers begins

Highways blocked in Bagerhat over constituency retention

Passengers stage protest at Chittagong station after missing train

Rohingya crisis talks begin on Sunday in Cox’s Bazar

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x