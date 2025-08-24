Prof Bidhan: Media professionals play vital role in uplifting quality of primary education

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Professor Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder has said that media professionals have a crucial role in improving the quality of primary education alongside administrators and teachers.

He made the comment on Saturday while speaking as chief guest at a discussion with head teachers of government primary schools and officials related to primary education in Kishoreganj, focusing on strategies to enhance the quality of education, said a PID release.

Highlighting the role of media professionals as part of the education community, the adviser said: “We frequently depend on journalists to uncover challenges faced by schools. Their objective reporting enables us to take timely and effective measures to address those issues.”

He said students who grow up with moral education will become good citizens, adding that stories and literature are excellent tools for imparting values.

Children must also be nurtured with a sense of unity, empathy and discipline, he said

He further said: "In this regard, the school environment plays a pivotal role, as children grow up observing the ideals of their teachers."

“Every teacher must present themselves as a role model to their students,” he added.

The adviser also stressed the importance of co-curricular activities alongside textbooks for the holistic development of children.