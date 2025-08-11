Prof Masum Iqbal appointed Pro-VC of Daffodil International University

Dr Mohammad Masum Iqbal has been appointed Pro-Vice Chancellor of Daffodil International University (DIU).

The Ministry of Education issued an official memo on July 31, confirming his appointment, which was approved by the Honourable President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and Chancellor of DIU.

Prof Iqbal formally submitted his joining letter on August 7,, to Dr Md Sabur Khan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of DIU, who welcomed him to the new role and extended his congratulations.

A native of Chandpur, Prof Masum Iqbal began his academic career in 2001 as a lecturer at Daffodil Institute of IT (DIIT). When DIU was established in 2002, he joined the university faculty as a lecturer. Over the past two decades, he has held various leadership roles, including Head of Department, Associate Dean, and Dean, significantly contributing to the advancement of business education in Bangladesh.

He earned his PhD in Banking and Insurance from the University of Dhaka, alongside an MBA and BBS in Marketing from the University of Rajshahi. His academic expertise encompasses marketing, services marketing, customer relationship management, and social business.

Prof Iqbal has established a strong international presence through guest professorships at UCSI University, Malaysia, and participation in the Erasmus+ program at Anadolu University, Turkey. A prolific scholar, he has authored over 50 research publications indexed in Scopus and Web of Science and recently published a textbook on services marketing with Bangladesh Open University.

He currently serves as Director of DIU’s Yunus Social Business Centre and Belt and Road Research Centre, playing a key role in fostering international collaboration and curriculum development. Frequently invited as a speaker at global conferences, Prof Iqbal is recognised as a leading figure in social business education. Known for his visionary leadership, academic integrity, and commitment to innovation, he remains a respected force shaping the future of business education in Bangladesh and beyond.