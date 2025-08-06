Education ministry seeks updated info of 50 schools, 462 students for grants

The Ministry of Education has asked for updated information from 50 schools and 462 students eligible for government grants to be submitted to the budget section of the Secondary and Higher Education Division by Thursday.

In an official letter signed on July 30, Liyuza-ul-Jannah, deputy secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division, stated that in the context of distributing financial grants to nominated educational institutions, teachers, staff, and students for the fiscal year 2023–24, the final list of institutions and beneficiaries for the special grant allocated for FY2024–25 was published on the division’s website on June 17.

The allocation included 101 educational institutions, 250 teachers and staff, and students under the following categories: 2,450 students from classes VI–VIII, 1,597 students from classes IX–X, 1,428 students from classes XI–XII, and 1,274 students at undergraduate and equivalent levels—totalling 7,100 beneficiaries.

The letter further noted that, according to information received from Nagad Limited—the digital financial service of the Bangladesh Post Office—on July 20, 50 of the 101 nominated institutions had submitted incorrect banking details, including routing and account numbers. As a result, the grants could not be transferred to the bank accounts provided in their applications.

Additionally, of the 6,999 beneficiaries in the teacher/staff and student categories, 462 could not receive their grants via the mobile numbers provided in their applications due to missing KYC (Know Your Customer) information.

In this regard, all listed beneficiaries (teachers, staff, and students) who have not received their grants through Nagad mobile numbers are strictly requested to update their mobile numbers with proper KYC information by Thursday.

Furthermore, all beneficiaries who have not received their grants in bank accounts are required to submit updated and correct banking details—including account title, bank and branch name, routing number, and account number—verified by the head of the institution and countersigned by the chairman of the management committee or governing body.

The required information must be submitted via email to the division at [email protected] by Thursday.