Rajdhani High School: Legacy of educational excellence in Dhaka

Nestled on Manik Mia Avenue in the heart of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Rajdhani High School has been nurturing young minds since its establishment on January 1, 1962.

With deep roots in the community and an enduring commitment to academic excellence, the school continues to play a significant role in shaping the future of Dhaka’s youth.

Rajdhani High School was founded in the early 1960s, embodying a long-standing tradition of academic and character development.

Registered under the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education with the Educational Institute Identification Number (EIIN) 108521, the school achieved official recognition on March 5, 1966, allowing it to operate confidently at the secondary level.

As the institution grew alongside Dhaka’s expanding urban landscape, its historical milestones have become a testament to its reliable presence and commitment to education.

Operating under the guidance of the Dhaka Education Board, Rajdhani High School offers secondary education in a diverse range of subjects.

This co-educational institution runs a day shift that fosters a vibrant environment, welcoming students from various backgrounds.

Its metropolitan setting not only provides a stimulating academic atmosphere but also grants students access to a plethora of cultural and educational resources throughout Dhaka.

In keeping with the evolving landscape of education, Rajdhani High School has embraced modern teaching techniques and integrated technology into its curriculum.

Emphasizing both academic rigour and moral values, the school strives to equip students with the necessary skills for their future endeavours.

The school integrates modern teaching methods and technology to keep pace with the evolving educational landscape.

This progressive approach not only bolsters classroom learning but also encourages extracurricular achievements, nurturing well-rounded individuals ready to meet contemporary challenges.

Central to the school’s success is a passionate team of educators and support staff.

With a cadre of 24 skilled and dedicated teachers complemented by eight diligent staff members, Rajdhani High School ensures a quality learning experience every day.

Managed by a committed committee, the school continues to foster an environment where academic excellence meets a supportive, holistic framework for personal growth.

As Rajdhani High School moves forward, it retains a resolute focus on empowering future leaders through education — a mission as vital now as it was at its inception over six decades ago.