PSC postpones 46th BCS exam

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced the postponement of the 46th BCS preliminary examination following intense protests by government job seekers.

Despite this concession, protesters remain steadfast, continuing their sit-in demonstration until all demands are met.

However, the hunger strike initiated by three job seekers ended after 80 hours.

The announcement was made at 9:40pm at the Raju Memorial Sculpture, where PSC member Zahirul Islam Bhuiyan and interim government Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain addressed the protesters.

The decision followed a lengthy meeting at the Dhaka University Journalists Association (DUJA), which began at 8pm and included discussions with student representatives.

To address the remaining demands, the interim government has formed a committee led by Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser for the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, Ministry of Railways, and Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

The committee aims to work closely with student representatives to implement reforms.

PSC’s response

PSC member Zahirul Islam Bhuiyan confirmed the postponement of the exam and assured that legal action would be taken against those involved in question leaks.

He said: “This case is being looked over by CID, and the Bangladesh Public Service Commission is providing full cooperation.”

Adviser Asif Mahmud added that discussions are underway to form a second PSC and implement long-term reforms.

He emphasized the involvement of student representatives in shaping these reforms.

Upcoming demonstrations

Student leader Mustakin Ahmed Ashik reiterated that the movement would continue until an official notification suspending the exam is issued.

“We call on the government to suspend the exam by providing us with a written notice as soon as possible,” he said.

Bin Yeamin Mollah, president of the Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, echoed this sentiment, saying that their program would persist until all demands are met.

Protesters have announced a mass gathering at 5pm on Monday at the Raju Memorial Sculpture, urging educational institutions across Bangladesh to observe programs supporting their eight-point demand.

Earlier on Sunday, demonstrators blocked Shahbag at 6:45pm, demanding PSC reforms.