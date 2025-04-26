Rizwana urges students to build eco-centric Bangladesh

Environment, Forests and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan on Saturday called upon students to dedicate their talents to building an eco-centric sustainable Bangladesh.

She stressed adopting an eco-centric approach across all sectors.

“We must consume less, pollute less, reuse, recycle, and ensure fair distribution of resources. Only by redefining our relationship with nature can we break free from the cycle of environmental degradation,” Rizwana said.

She made the remarks as the chief guest at The Daily Star-HSBC 24th O and A Level Awards Presentation Ceremony 2025 held at the China-Bangladesh Friendship Exhibition Centre in Purbachal, Dhaka.

Addressing the gathering of students, Rizwana said, “What once seemed impossible is now within our reach, thanks to the vision and promise of students like you."

"A new Bangladesh awaits—one that must be defined not by individual success alone, but by collective responsibility and a commitment to sustainable development,” she said.

The environment adviser emphasised that while academic achievements can open doors to global opportunities, true success lies in serving one's own country.

"Brain drain should not continue. I urge you to pursue higher education and gain experience abroad if needed, but always contribute to Bangladesh by returning home," she said.

"We often complain about the lack of skilled individuals to drive progress. Yet, if our brightest minds do not invest their talents here, how can we expect change?" Rizwana questioned.

The adviser further urged students to rethink traditional notions of development.

“Development should not be measured merely by personal possessions like houses or cars.

"It must be sustainable and mindful. Our vision must place nature at its centre—where consumption is responsible, and environmental stewardship is fundamental,” she said.

Citing the widespread use of plastic bottles at the event, she pointed out the urgent need for behavioural change.

"While convenience is understandable, we must encourage reusable alternatives to reduce plastic waste. Otherwise, the burden of cleaning up the pollution falls back on taxpayers," she warned, advocating for immediate action towards sustainable event practices.

In closing, Rizwana congratulated the awardees on their remarkable achievements and reminded them of their greater calling.

“Love your country. Serve it selflessly. What Bangladesh has given you, you must pass forward to the next generation. Together, we can and must build the new Bangladesh we dream of,” she added.

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul attended the first session as the chief guest.

The function was presided over by The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam. In addition to senior officials from HSBC and The Daily Star, students, teachers and parents from across the country gathered to celebrate the achievement.

At this year’s event, a total of 2,391 students were honoured with general awards. Among them, 176 students received special recognition for achieving world-best and country-best results, while six students were awarded for attaining the highest distinctions.

The ceremony began with a tribute to the principals of the participating schools, who were presented with crests in recognition of their leadership and contributions.

Distinguished guests also delivered inspiring speeches on the occasion.