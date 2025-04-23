Education Adviser: Kuet students’ demands to resolve soon

Education Adviser Professor Dr Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar hoped that the demands of the students of the Khulna University and Engineering and Technology (Kuet) will be resolved very soon.

“The process is going on. Those who are involved in any criminal activities in the university will be brought under the law,” he said while briefing media on the overall situation at Kuet after a meeting with the students on a hunger strike on Wednesday.

“None is above the law, and actions will be taken in accordance with the law,” the adviser said, urging the students to call off their hunger strike.

He also urged the students to return to their classes and assured them of the withdrawal of the expulsion orders and lawsuits filed against them.

The adviser asked the concerned authorities to take steps to resolve the emphasis on the campus.

He informed that a committee has been formed to address the students’ demands saying the recommendations of the committee will be implemented soon after receiving the report.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Firoz Sarkar, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Saiful Islam, and the protesting students were present during the meeting.