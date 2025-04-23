Kuet withdraws expulsion of 37 students

Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) has withdrawn the temporary expulsion orders issued against 37 students.

The decision was taken at the 102nd emergency syndicate meeting held on Wednesday afternoon on the university campus.

Earlier, at an emergency syndicate meeting on the night of April 14, a decision had been made to temporarily expel 37 students accused of involvement in clashes that took place on February 18 and 19.

The matter had also been referred to the university's Student Disciplinary Committee for necessary action based on the findings of the investigation report.

The information was disclosed in a notice signed by Registrar Md Anisur Rahman Bhuiyan on the instructions of the vice-chancellor.

According to the notice, the 101st syndicate meeting held on April 14 had decided to resume all academic activities at the university from May 4 and reopen the residential halls on May 2.

“However, the 102nd emergency meeting on Wednesday resolved that the halls would now reopen in the afternoon of April 23 instead of May 2,” the notice added.

Earlier, on April 13, students began staging protests and sit-ins on campus demanding that the halls be reopened. Despite their calls, the university authorities had initially scheduled the reopening for May 2.

After spending two nights under the open sky, students broke the locks of six male dormitories and entered the halls on April 15.

On Tuesday night, female students also forced open the lock of Rokeya Hall and entered. Students are now residing in all the halls at Kuet.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Kuet Teachers’ Association held a press briefing, during which leaders said that the association would not accept the removal of the vice-chancellor unless any allegations against him were proven.

Otherwise, they warned that academic activities would be suspended indefinitely. This message had also been reiterated at a previous meeting of the teachers' association.

Additionally, Kuet staff members formed a human chain in support of the vice-chancellor on Wednesday afternoon.