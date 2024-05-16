All you need to know about admission to colleges

The online application process for admission to colleges will start on May 26 and continue till June 11.

The Directorate Of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) of the Ministry of Education released the guidelines for admitting those who have passed the SSC and equivalent examinations to colleges on Wednesday.

Admission eligibility and group selection

Students who have passed SSC or equivalent examination under any education board of the country and Bangladesh Open University in the last three years will be considered eligible for online admission to colleges or equivalent institutions as per the guideline.

Apart from this, students of other years including those who have passed from open university can also apply manually to the board for admission.

Students who have passed the equivalent examination from a foreign board or any similar institution will be considered eligible for admission after the Dhaka Education Board determines the standard of its certificate.

Students who have passed SSC (Vocational) and Dakhil (Vocational) examination from Technical Education Board can apply for admission in any group of general education board.

Session charges and admission fees

The guideline said MPO-affiliated institutions of Dhaka metropolitan can charge a maximum of Tk5,000 as admission fee, while same type schools and colleges located outside of metros can charge Tk3000.

In case of non-MPO institutions, institutions under Dhaka metropolitan area can charge Tk7,500 in Bangla version, Tk8,500 in English version. Educational institutions under metropolitan areas other than Dhaka can charge Tk5,000 in Bangla version and Tk6,000 in English version. In district level, the amount will Tk3,000 while admission in upazila area will cost Tk2,500.

Online admission

Students can apply online through education board website.

They will have to pay a fee of Tk150 for applying online.

The guideline said that 93% of the total vacant seats will be considered as a "merit quota" for admission in Class-XI and will remain open for all.

A total of 5% will be reserved for the children of freedom fighters and 2% for the children of officers or employees working in the Ministry of Education and its subordinate institutions.

College change

No student admitted to Class XI can be issued a pass without the prior permission of the concerned board of education. Admission shall not be allowed on the basis of clearance issued by the educational institution without the prior permission of the Board.

In case of admission through Transfer Certificate (TC), the college/equivalent institution authorities have to submit the necessary documents along with the registration fee to the concerned education board within 15 days of the admission of such admitted students.