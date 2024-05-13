Southeast Computer Club organizes Battle of Bytes eSports tournament

Southeast Computer Club organized the Battle of the Bytes eSports tournament in association with Bangladesh Youth Development and eSports Association (BYDESA) earlier this month at SEU Campus, Tejgaon, Dhaka.

The grand finale, held at the university campus, saw SEU Underdogs claiming victory in the Valorant division, defeating DeathWish with a score of 2-0 points.

In the EA FC 24 category, Arman Kayes took the championship followed by Mahin Uddin and Al Amin Md Tanvir as first and second runners-up respectively.

The prestigious event welcomed esteemed guests, including Prof Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, advisor, BOT, Southeast University Trust as the chief guest and Md Nafiul Islam, head of Production, Bangladesh Youth Development and Electronics Sports Association (BYDESA) as the special guest.

Prof Dr M Mofazzal Hossain, acting vice chancellor of Southeast University, and Prof Dr Yusuf Mahbubul Islam, professor, the Department of CSE, graced the ceremony with their presence and motivational remarks.

Shahriar Manzoor, associate professor and chairman of the Department of CSE, chaired the program.