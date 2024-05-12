SSC results: Pass rate, number of GPA-5 increase in Comilla

The pass rate and the number of students who got GPA-5 in this year's SSC exam compared to last year has increased in the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education in Comilla.

This year, the pass rate in the board is 79.23% which in 2023 was 78.42%. Earlier, the pass rate in 2022 was 91.28%.

The number of students getting GPA-5 in Comilla Board has also increased along with the pass rate. This year, 12,100 students got GPA-5. Last year, this number was 11,623 people while 19,998 students got GPA-5 in 2022.

Again, girls are ahead of boys in getting GPA-5. Besides, girls have done better than boys in average pass rate. Besides, this time the number of female candidates was higher.

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury handed over the results summary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday morning.

According to the results, the pass rate in Dhaka board is 83.92%, 89.13% in Barisal, 82.8% in Chittagong, 79.23% in Comilla, 78.4% in Dinajpur, 89.26% in Rajshahi, 73.35% in Sylhet, 84.97% in Mymensingh, and 92.32% in Jessore. The pass rate in madrasa board is 79.66%.

This year, the school-leaving public exams began across the country on February 15. The written exams ended on March 12 and the practical exams concluded on March 20.

A total of 2,024,192 students appeared for the SSC, equivalent examinations under 11 education boards.

Of them, 1,606,879 students participated under nine general education boards. A total of 242,314 students sat for the examination under Madrasa Education Board while 126,373 students participated under Technical Education Board.