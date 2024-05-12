SSC results: 51 schools witness 0% pass rate

The students of 51 schools and madrasahs have failed to clear this year's SSC and equivalent examinations.

In 2023, the figure was 48, while it was 50 in 2022 and 18 in 2021.

The number of education institutes slightly increased from 29,714 in 2023 to 29,861 in 2024.

However, the total centres for examinations slightly decreased from 3,810 in 2023 to 3,799 in 2024.

Altogether 83.04% of students who sat for this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams have cleared the tests, which is 2.65% lower than last year.

As many as 182,129 students secured a grade point average (GPA) of 5, slightly lower than last year's figure.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury handed over the results summary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday morning.

This year, the school-leaving public exams began across the country on February 15. The written exams ended on March 12 and the practical exams concluded on March 20.

A total of 2,024,192 students appeared for the SSC, equivalent examinations under 11 education boards.

Of them, 1,606,879 students participated under nine general education boards. A total of 242,314 students sat for the examination under Madrasa Education Board while 126,373 students participated under Technical Education Board.