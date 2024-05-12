SSC results: Over 182,000 students get GPA 5

As many as 182,129 students who sat for this year's SSC and equivalent exams have secured a grade point average (GPA) of 5, slightly lower than last year's figure.

Of this year's GPA 5 holders, 98,776 are female students and 83,353 are male.

Last year, a total of 183, 578 students got GPA 5.

Altogether, 83.04% of students who sat for this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams have cleared the tests, which is 2.65% higher than last year.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury handed over the results summary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday morning.

This year, the school-leaving public exams began across the country on February 15. The written exams ended on March 12 and the practical exams concluded on March 20.

A total of 2,024,192 students appeared for the SSC, equivalent examinations under 11 education boards.

Of them, 1,606,879 students participated under nine general education boards. A total of 242,314 students sat for the examination under Madrasa Education Board while 126,373 students participated under Technical Education Board.