SSC results handed over to PM Hasina

The summary and statistics of this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations were handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday morning.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury handed over the results summary to the premier at her official residence Ganabhaban.

A total of 2,0 24,192 students sat for the examinations under eleven education boards.

This year, SSC and its equivalent examinations began across the country on February 15. The written exams ended on March 12 and the practical exams concluded on March 20.

The education minister is scheduled to hold a press conference at the Secretariat around 12:30pm in this regard.

The SSC results are usually published within 60 days of the exams.

The candidates can get their results online or through SMS after 11am. To get the results under general boards through SMS, candidates have to type SSC, the first three letters of the board name, followed by the candidate's roll number and the year, and send the message to 16222.

For example, a candidate who sat for the exams under the Dhaka board this year, with a roll number of "123456" will have to send: SSC(space)Dha(space)123456(space)2024 and send the SMS to 16222.

Besides, they can also get results from http://www.educationboardresults.gov.bd, entering their roll and registration numbers.