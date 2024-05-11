Saturday, May 11, 2024

Brac University campus: Synergy of education and environmental conservation

  • Some 50% of the campus has been left for vegetation
  • Centre practically stands over water bodies
An aerial view of the Brac University campus. Photo: Courtesy
People had been hearing for quite some time that Brac University was building a campus in Dhaka and that it would be quite a spectacle. Parts of the massive structure were also visible from the main road at Merul Badda. When the university recently extended an invite to journalists to go around the campus, curiosity got the better of everyone.

Once past the massive gates and a long driveway, the first thing to catch people's attention was an array of aluminium frames bearing what looked to be chicken wire throughout the external walls of the building.

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, founder of Brac University and Brac, the world's largest non-governmental organization, said to have wanted to create an environment conducive to the germination of ideas and developing changemakers. This was pretty much evident from the sheer size of the. Moreover, there are massive open-air spaces throughout the 13-story building to encourage students to gather to socialize, share thoughts and ideas and reflect.

Some 50% of the campus has been left for vegetation while the building at the centre practically stands over water bodies. The inspiration was our very own Sundarbans, to be specific, the synergistic coexistence between

To start off, the building harvests rainwater to meet 20% of its demand, such as for watering its vertical and horizontal vegetation, maintaining the water bodies, flushing toilets and for firefighting. The rainwater trickles down from the whole building and into the water bodies where a combination of plants and special drainage systems help filter it. There are also facilities in the basement for the treatment of sewerage and wastewater.

Next, the structure provides optimum exposure to daylight, reducing the use of light bulbs. Wherever the need arose, LED lamps have been used, which are significantly more energy-efficient than equivalent incandescent lamps. The building also has numerous fins and wind-directing architectural elements to channel breezes for cross ventilation, reducing use of fans and air-conditioners and subsequently saving energy. Its hybrid cooling system ensures that it feels like 24 degrees Celcius in the classrooms.

In turn, the campus meets 25% of its energy demand with solar panels on its roof having a power generation capacity of 1.4 megawatts. The panels are on the roof, where there is a huge field and from where the views all around are quite mesmerizing. The screens of green throughout the external faces of the building are meant to not only reduce temperatures but also ensure enhanced levels of oxygen in classrooms to augment concentration. In unison, all these features enable energy savings at times of a maximum of 40%.

