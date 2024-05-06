Monday, May 06, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Pre-primary class activities to commence Tuesday

  • Daily assembly will resume
  • Primary schools were opened on April 28
The image shows the students of a school in Cox`s Bazar. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 May 2024, 06:38 PM

Pre-primary level class activities are starting from Tuesday.

At the same time, the daily assembly will resume. The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education announced the decision on Monday.

Mahbubur Rahman Tuhin, senior information officer of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, confirmed the information.

In a press release, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education said that from May 7, class activities of all government primary schools (including pre-primary classes), Child Welfare Trust primary schools and Bureau of Non-Formal Education (BNFE) learning centres will continue according to the 2024 academic year calendar.

Earlier, after being closed for a week due to a severe heatwave, the country's primary schools were opened on April 28.

HeatwaveSchoolsPre-Primary Education
