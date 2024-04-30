Buet students call off class-exam boycott

Students of Bangladesh University of Engineering (Buet), who had boycotted all sorts of academic activities protesting Chhatra League’s move to restore political activities on the campus, have decided to sit for the examinations.

The decision was taken at a meeting of class representatives with the Buet administration on Tuesday.

The Director of Buet Student Welfare Directorate (DSW) Prof Dr Mohammad Al Amin Siddique confirmed the matter.

These exams will start from May 11 and the fresh exam routine will be published soon.

Buet students started a demonstration after Chhatra League President Saddam Hussain along with other leaders and activists entered the campus on March 28 midnight to restore politics although student politics is prohibited.

They boycotted all sorts of academic activities and demanded stricter action against those students who tried to revive student politics on the campus ignoring the ban.

Amid a tense situation, Buet authorities announced the postponement of all examinations on April 20.