Frustration deepens as graduates with disabilities take protest to Jamuna gates

The ongoing protest by job-seeking graduates with disabilities entered its 17th consecutive day on Tuesday, escalating into a dramatic march toward the chief adviser’s residence at the state guest house Jamuna.

Demonstrators tied white shrouds, symbols of desperation and defiance, around their heads before setting off from Dhaka University’s Raju Memorial Sculpture at around 1pm.

Chanting slogans against what they called the government’s “persistent neglect,” members of the Chakri Pratyashi Protibondhi Graduate Parishad (Job-Seeking Graduates with Disabilities Council) began marching toward Jamuna, demanding immediate action on their five-point charter.

Police intercepted them near Shahbagh police station, setting up barricades to block the road.

Refusing to disperse, the protesters staged a sit-in under the midday sun, filling the intersection with chants for justice and inclusion.

Amid the sit-in, emotions ran high when Seema Akter, a visually impaired graduate of the University of Dhaka, broke into tears as she described the economic hardship she and her husband face.

“My husband and I are both persons with disabilities. We have a young child, but we can barely provide two meals a day,” she said, her voice shaking.

“If the government can allow us to study at the country’s top universities, why can’t it ensure jobs afterward? Did we study only to beg in the streets?”

Her words drew tears and applause from others, underscoring the deep frustration of an educated community still waiting for state recognition and fair employment.

Political support builds

On Monday night, several leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP), led by Senior Joint Convener Samanta Sharmin, visited the demonstrators at Shahbagh to express solidarity.

Sharmin accused the interim government of failing to deliver on its anti-discrimination promises.

“This government came to power with the pledge to end inequality but has failed to act,” she said.

“The advisers today live in a bubble, detached from the realities of the street. Graduates with disabilities have been protesting for over two weeks without proper food or rest, yet not a single meaningful step has been taken.”

Protest enters critical phase

The demonstrators began their indefinite sit-in more than two weeks ago, demanding that the government implement their five-point plan for disability-inclusive employment reform.

Despite holding meetings with the Social Welfare adviser and senior officials from the chief adviser’s Office, the protesters say they have seen no tangible progress.

Their five key demands are: An executive order from the chief adviser ensuring immediate employment for graduates or persons with disabilities left jobless since the 2018 quota abolition; A recurring special recruitment mechanism every two years; Reform of the National Scribe Policy to ensure equitable exam access; Priority recruitment for qualified visually impaired candidates in special education and social service programs; and Extension of the maximum age limit for government job applications to 35 years for persons with disabilities.

As evening fell, the demonstrators remained seated at Shahbagh, their white headbands fluttering like quiet statements of endurance.

“This is not just a demand for jobs, it’s a demand for dignity,” said one protester. “We’ve waited long enough.”

The protest, now stretching into its third week, has become a stark reminder of the gap between policy promises and lived realities for persons with disabilities, an issue that continues to test the conscience of a government founded on the ideals of equality.