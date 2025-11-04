42-year-old man dies as train hits him at Uttara

A 42-year-old man died after being hit by a train at Uttara on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hafiz Ahmed of Aarpaa village in Lohagara upazila of Narail. He lived in Savar with his family and worked at a private company.

The accident occurred around 10:30am in front of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) quarters, said Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Bazlur Rashid of the Airport Outpost under Dhaka Railway police station.

Hafiz died on the spot after being hit by the Jamalpur Express train, said the SI.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) morgue for autopsy after completing legal formalities. The body was later handed over to family members in the afternoon.

Saiful Islam Tito, husband of the deceased’s niece, said he became worried when Hafiz could not be reached in the morning and later learned of the accident through police.

“As far as I’ve heard, he left home in anger. Later, I saw his body,” he said.

“Initially, it is assumed that he died in the accident. However, whether there was any other cause will be known after receiving the autopsy report,” SI Bazlur added.