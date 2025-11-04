Tuesday, November 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bus runs over woman in Dhaka's Shahjahanpur

Police arrested the bus driver and seized the bus

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 04 Nov 2025, 10:54 AM

A 55-year-old woman was killed when a bus ran over her in the Shahjahanpur area of the capital on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Sathia Begum, 55, wife of Hazrat Ali of Shahjahanpur Railway Water Tank colony.

Quoting witnesses, SM Rashedul Islam, sub-inspector of Shahjahanpur police station, said the accident occurred around 10pm near Shahjahanpur level crossing when a staff bus of Aman Graphics & Design Company hit the woman while crossing the road, leaving her injured.

Later, she was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

Police arrested the bus driver and seized the bus.

Topics:

Road Crash
Read More

2 killed in Tangail road crash

Man killed by DSCC garbage truck in Jatrabari

Two killed as bus overturns in Sunamganj

JU student killed in Meherpur road accident

Three killed in Chittagong motorcycle accidents

CNG-truck collision leaves 3 dead in Bogra

Latest News

The falling concrete and our crumbling patience

Police HQ: Over 48,000 police officers trained ahead of national polls

Egyptian envoy meets Mirza Fakhrul

Women, climate, and the invisible frontlines

Cautionary signal No 3 advised at Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar ports

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x