Bus runs over woman in Dhaka's Shahjahanpur

A 55-year-old woman was killed when a bus ran over her in the Shahjahanpur area of the capital on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Sathia Begum, 55, wife of Hazrat Ali of Shahjahanpur Railway Water Tank colony.

Quoting witnesses, SM Rashedul Islam, sub-inspector of Shahjahanpur police station, said the accident occurred around 10pm near Shahjahanpur level crossing when a staff bus of Aman Graphics & Design Company hit the woman while crossing the road, leaving her injured.

Later, she was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

Police arrested the bus driver and seized the bus.