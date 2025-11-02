Sunday, November 02, 2025

Week-long ‘Annual Sculpture Exhibition’ begins at DU

The exhibition will be open to all daily from 11am to 7pm

The week-long “Annual Sculpture Exhibition” at Dhaka University’s Zainul Gallery features 71 artworks by 43 artists, including six award-winning pieces, on display for the public from 11am to 7pm daily. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 Nov 2025, 09:29 PM

The week-long “Annual Sculpture Exhibition” of Dhaka University's Sculpture Department opened on Sunday at the Zainul Gallery of the Faculty of Fine Arts.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Professor Dr M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, treasurer of Dhaka University, who attended as the chief guest at the ceremony held in the faculty's Osman Jamal Auditorium.

He later presented certificates and awards to six artists for their outstanding artworks.

At the opening ceremony, presided over by Nasimul Khabir, chairman of the Sculpture Department, speakers included Professor Dr Azharul Islam Sheikh, dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts; Shilpacharya-son Engineer Mainul Abedin; Professor Lala Rukh Selim of the Sculpture Department; and Dr Nasima Haque Mitu, convener of the art exhibition.

Treasurer Professor Dr M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury congratulated the award winners, saying that art knows no boundaries. It has a timeless language. Through this artistic language and their works, artists touch people's hearts.

The exhibition features 71 artworks by 43 artists. Six artists were honored for their exceptional works.

The award recipients are: Pratyay Saha (Artist Anwar Jahan Memorial Award), Chinmoy Ghosh (Professor Abdur Razzak Memorial Award), Oli Mia (Sculptor Novera Ahmed Memorial Award), Mridha Md Raiyan Azim (Professor Hamiduzzaman Khan Memorial Award), Sumit Roy (Best Medium Award), and Supriya Kumar Ghosh (Best Experimental Award).

The exhibition showcases selected artworks from students' year-long classwork. It is dedicated to the memory of the late sculptor Professor Hamiduzzaman Khan.

The annual art exhibition will run until Saturday. The exhibition will be open to all daily from 11am to 7pm.

