DU calls for maintaining communal harmony

Spreading hatred, animosity through mockery, ridicule of religion, culture, is a crime, with designated punishments for such acts under university regulations

File image of Dhaka University. Photo: Collected
Update : 01 Nov 2025, 11:43 PM

Dhaka University authorities have urged everyone to maintain communal harmony after observing that some students had posted statements, comments, opinions, and images on social media that were derogatory and disrespectful towards people's religion, beliefs, and culture.

“Such behavior has also been noticed at the individual level beyond social media, which is highly condemnable and undesirable,” read a press release issued by the university authorities.

“People of different religions, castes, and communities have been living together in Bangladesh with great harmony and empathy for a long time. Mutual respect and a spirit of harmony are important hallmarks of any conscientious person and good citizen. The expectations of the nation’s people are even higher from Dhaka University students. Just as we take pride in their contributions during times of national crisis, we also wish to take pride in their examples of communal harmony.”

The release stated that spreading hatred and animosity through mockery and ridicule of religion, culture, and rituals is a crime, with designated punishments for such acts under university regulations.

The authorities further said they are firmly committed to maintaining peace and order on campus and ensuring a conducive environment for education. “The university will not hesitate to take strict action to prevent any misconduct in this regard.”

“Therefore, we expect all students to refrain from spreading any kind of hatred or animosity. Dhaka University authorities believe that every student, as a good citizen and member of the country’s highest seat of learning, will set an example of mutual tolerance, respect, and harmony.”

Topics:

Dhaka University (DU)
