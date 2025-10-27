Case filed over death of pedestrian by metro rail bearing pad

A case has been filed after a pedestrian was killed when a bearing pad fell from a metro rail pillar in Dhaka’s Farmgate area.

The victim, Abul Kalam Azad, 35, was struck on the head by the falling pad around 12:30 pm on Sunday while walking along the footpath near the metro rail station. He died on the spot.

Azad’s wife, Irene Akter Pia, filed the case at Tejgaon police station on Sunday night.

Officer-in-Charge Mobarak Hossain of the police station, said on Monday: “For now, an unnatural death case has been filed. Further action will be taken after receiving the post-mortem report.”

He added that any additional complaints from the family would be investigated.

The registration of the case as an unnatural death drew attention, with many arguing that it should be treated as a death caused by negligence. Section 304(a) of the Penal Code of Bangladesh, 1860, stated that causing death through a rash or negligent act, even without intent, can result in imprisonment for up to two years, a fine, or both.

Abul Kalam Azad was a resident of Ishwarkathi village in Naria upazila of Shariatpur. He worked for a travel agency in Dhaka and lived in Chashara, Narayanganj, with his wife, son, and daughter.