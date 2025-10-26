Metro rail accident: Deceased’s family to get Tk5 lakh

Road and Rail Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan has said that the family of the person who died after a bearing pad of the metro rail came off will initially receive Tk5 lakh as compensation.

In addition, if there is any employable person in the family, he will be given a job in the metro rail.

He made the remarks while visiting the accident site on Sunday noon.

Fouzul Kabir Khan said that all responsibilities of the deceased’s family will be taken by the Metro Rail. Initially, the family will be given Tk5 lakh as compensation, and later, if there is any employable member in the family, he will be provided with a job in the metro rail.

He added that he would visit the injured in the hospital shortly and take necessary measures for their treatment.

The adviser further said that a five-member investigation committee has been formed with the Secretary of the Bridge Division, Mohammad Abdur Rouf, as the convener.

The committee will submit its investigation report within the next two weeks.

In the capital’s Farmgate area, a young man named Abul Kalam Azad was killed after a bearing pad of the metro rail came off and fell. The accident occurred around 12:30pm on Sunday.

It has been learned that the deceased’s home is in Isharpati village of Naria upazila in Shariatpur