Bearing pad detaches and kills pedestrian; metro rail temporarily halted

During metro rail operations, a spring (bearing pad) used for vibration control fell off, resulting in the death of a pedestrian. Since the incident, the metro rail service in the capital has been temporarily suspended.

The incident occurred on Sunday around 12:15pm in front of the Bangladesh Agricultural Scientists’ Institute, adjacent to Farmgate Metro Station.

Sub-inspector (SI) Nazrul Islam said they had informed metro authorities about the fallen bearing pad. “Metro services have been halted for now, and legal procedures are underway after recovering the body,” he added.

The deceased was identified as Abul Kalam Azad, a resident of Kishorkathi village in Naria upazila of Shariatpur district, reports UNB. He suffered critical injuries and severe bleeding on the spot, and locals rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Passengers present at the stations were instructed to exit.

According to the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), which operates the metro rail, these rubber bearing pads are located under the metro rail line, attached to the pillars. Each of them weighs approximately 140 to 150 kg.

Earlier, on September 18, a bearing pad of the metro rail had fallen off. As a result, train service was suspended for 11 hours that day from Agargaon to Motijheel.