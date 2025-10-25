Saturday, October 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Fire at Mirpur community centre building fully doused

No casualties were reported in the incident

Photo: UNB
Update : 25 Oct 2025, 10:23 AM

The fire that broke out at Bibaho Bari Community Centre on Kalshi Road in Mirpur-12 was fully extinguished early Saturday, according to Fire Service officials.

Firefighters managed to douse the flames around 2:40am completely, said Khaleda Yeasmin, duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Earlier on Friday night, the fire broke out at the Bibaho Bari Community Centre, located on the sixth floor of a six-storey building, around 10:12pm.

A garment factory was also housed on that floor.

Seven firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control around 12:05am.

The cause of the fire could not be determined yet, while the extent of the damage is yet to be assessed.

Read More

Two cattle traders killed as vehicle overturns in Naogaon

Father, son electrocuted in Gaibandha

NCP delegation meets National Consensus Commission

Ilish fishing ban to end: Fishermen in Chandpur set to return to rivers

Dhaka’s air quality remains unhealthy

Salahuddin hopes Tarique Rahman to return by November

Latest News

Two cattle traders killed as vehicle overturns in Naogaon

Father, son electrocuted in Gaibandha

Online safety: Lessons from the UK

Reflecting on Nepal’s 9/9 Gen-Z rupture

Reviving canals to safeguard Dhaka’s future

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x