Fire at Mirpur community centre building fully doused

The fire that broke out at Bibaho Bari Community Centre on Kalshi Road in Mirpur-12 was fully extinguished early Saturday, according to Fire Service officials.

Firefighters managed to douse the flames around 2:40am completely, said Khaleda Yeasmin, duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Earlier on Friday night, the fire broke out at the Bibaho Bari Community Centre, located on the sixth floor of a six-storey building, around 10:12pm.

A garment factory was also housed on that floor.

Seven firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control around 12:05am.

The cause of the fire could not be determined yet, while the extent of the damage is yet to be assessed.