Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

CA Yunus assures BNP of impartial administration in Feb polls

The BNP leaders shared observations on police recruitment and transfer processes, and expressed concern over recent fire incidents across the country

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus held discussions with leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Tuesday evening, (October 21, 2025) regarding preparations for the upcoming national election scheduled in February. Photo: CA’s Press Wing
Update : 21 Oct 2025, 08:56 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus held discussions with leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Tuesday evening regarding preparations for the upcoming national elections scheduled in February.

The meeting took place at the state guesthouse Jamuna.

BNP attendees included Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Salahuddin Ahmed.

Advisers Wahiduddin Mahmud (Planning), Professor Asif Nazrul (Law), and Adilur Rahman Khan (Industry) also participated.

During the discussions, BNP leaders urged the chief adviser to prevent controversial officials—particularly those who held election responsibilities under the previous Awami League government—from participating in the upcoming polls. They also stressed the importance of neutrality in administrative transfers and postings before the elections.

Professor Yunus assured the BNP leaders that, as the adviser responsible for the Ministry of Public Administration, all administrative transfers prior to the elections would be under his direct supervision. He noted that qualified officials would be selected from multiple “fit lists” for Deputy Commissioner appointments and assigned appropriate posts ahead of the elections.

“Our duty is to remain neutral. The election is a battlefield. Here, we will choose the kind of warrior who can maintain peace and order. This will be under my control. We will do whatever is necessary to make the election peaceful and neutral,” he said.

The BNP leaders also shared observations on police recruitment and transfer processes, and expressed concern over recent fire incidents across the country, calling for investigations into whether they were deliberate.

As part of the ongoing political dialogue, a meeting between the chief adviser and a Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami delegation is scheduled for Wednesday.

Read More

Ministry: Qatar is not denying visas to Bangladeshi workers

Energy adviser: Renewable energy key to overcoming crisis

Climate-smart farming key to boosting yields in Barind, say experts

Perilous roads in Bangladesh: 1.16 lakh lives lost in accidents over 12 years

Dinajpur farmer changes lot through papaya farming

JnU student murder: 3 give confessions, 1 testifies

Latest News

Ministry: Qatar is not denying visas to Bangladeshi workers

Energy adviser: Renewable energy key to overcoming crisis

Climate-smart farming key to boosting yields in Barind, say experts

Perilous roads in Bangladesh: 1.16 lakh lives lost in accidents over 12 years

Dinajpur farmer changes lot through papaya farming

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x