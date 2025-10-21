CA Yunus assures BNP of impartial administration in Feb polls

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus held discussions with leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Tuesday evening regarding preparations for the upcoming national elections scheduled in February.

The meeting took place at the state guesthouse Jamuna.

BNP attendees included Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Salahuddin Ahmed.

Advisers Wahiduddin Mahmud (Planning), Professor Asif Nazrul (Law), and Adilur Rahman Khan (Industry) also participated.

During the discussions, BNP leaders urged the chief adviser to prevent controversial officials—particularly those who held election responsibilities under the previous Awami League government—from participating in the upcoming polls. They also stressed the importance of neutrality in administrative transfers and postings before the elections.

Professor Yunus assured the BNP leaders that, as the adviser responsible for the Ministry of Public Administration, all administrative transfers prior to the elections would be under his direct supervision. He noted that qualified officials would be selected from multiple “fit lists” for Deputy Commissioner appointments and assigned appropriate posts ahead of the elections.

“Our duty is to remain neutral. The election is a battlefield. Here, we will choose the kind of warrior who can maintain peace and order. This will be under my control. We will do whatever is necessary to make the election peaceful and neutral,” he said.

The BNP leaders also shared observations on police recruitment and transfer processes, and expressed concern over recent fire incidents across the country, calling for investigations into whether they were deliberate.

As part of the ongoing political dialogue, a meeting between the chief adviser and a Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami delegation is scheduled for Wednesday.