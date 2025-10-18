Saturday, October 18, 2025

Dhaka’s air quality still unhealthy

Dhaka has ranked fourth on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality

File image of air pollution in Dhaka. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 18 Oct 2025, 09:53 AM

Dhaka has ranked fourth on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality, with an AQI score of 172 at 8:55am on Saturday.

Dhaka’s air was classified as 'unhealthy’, according to the air quality index.

Pakistan’s Lahore, India’s Delhi, and Uzbekistan’s Tashkent occupied the first, second, and third spots on the list, with AQI scores of 270, 236, and 182, respectively.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered ‘moderate’, between 101 and 150 is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, between 151 and 200 is ‘unhealthy’, between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Topics:

Air Pollution in DhakaAir Quality Index (AQI)
