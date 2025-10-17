Friday, October 17, 2025

Dhaka’s air quality continues to be ‘unhealthy’

Dhaka ranked 6th on the list of cities with the worst air quality, with an AQI of 174

File image of air pollution in Dhaka. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 17 Oct 2025, 11:13 AM

Dhaka, the overcrowded capital city of Bangladesh, has ranked sixth on the list of cities with the worst air quality with an AQI score of 174 at 10:50am on Friday morning.

On Friday Dhaka’s air was classified as "unhealthy", referring to a health threat, according to the AQI index. Such air quality continued for the past few days and the AQI score stayed over 150. 

Pakistan’s Lahore, India’s Delhi and Kolkata cities respectively occupied the first, second and third spots on the list, with AQI scores of 304, 215, and 200 respectively.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered "moderate", usually sensitive individuals should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups", between 150 and 200 is "unhealthy", between 201 and 300 is said to be "very unhealthy", while a reading of 301+ is considered "hazardous", posing serious health risks to residents.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues.

Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections.

Topics:

Air Quality Index (AQI)Dhaka Air Quality
