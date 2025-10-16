Teachers’ delegation at Secretariat, march to Jamuna if demands unmet

The movement of MPO-listed teachers and staff of private educational institutions has entered its fifth day.

On Thursday, in addition to continuing their sit-in at the central Shaheed Minar, the participants observed a work stoppage.

Meanwhile, the protesters have announced a march towards the residence of the chief adviser at Jamuna if the government fails to issue a gazette notification in line with their demands for nationalization.

A ten-member delegation of teachers visited the Secretariat to hold discussions with the Education Adviser Professor Dr CR Abrar.

Regarding the discussions with the education adviser, Delwar Hossain Azizi, member secretary of the MPO Education Nationalization Aspiration Alliance, said that the Ministry of Education had requested a meeting.

Accordingly, our delegation has gone to the Secretariat to engage in talks with them.

Teachers and staff protesting at Shaheed Minar stated that if discussions fail to yield results on their three-point demand—which includes a 20% house rent allowance on the basic salary, a medical allowance of 1,500 taka, and an increase of festival allowance for staff to 75%—they will march towards Jamuna to press for the nationalization of MPO-listed educational institutions.

It is noteworthy that since Sunday, MPO-listed teachers and staff of private educational institutions have been protesting across the country, demanding implementation of three key points: a 20% house rent allowance (minimum 3,000 taka) on the basic salary, a medical allowance of 1,500 taka for both teachers and staff, and an increase of festival allowance for staff to 75%.