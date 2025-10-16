Thursday, October 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Teachers’ delegation at Secretariat, march to Jamuna if demands unmet

On Thursday, participants held a sit-in at Shaheed Minar and a work stoppage

MPO-affiliated teachers and employees gather at Shaheed Minar to participate in the Long March to the Secretariat. Photo: Amirul Islam Masum/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Oct 2025, 02:54 PM

The movement of MPO-listed teachers and staff of private educational institutions has entered its fifth day.

On Thursday, in addition to continuing their sit-in at the central Shaheed Minar, the participants observed a work stoppage.

Meanwhile, the protesters have announced a march towards the residence of the chief adviser at Jamuna if the government fails to issue a gazette notification in line with their demands for nationalization.

A ten-member delegation of teachers visited the Secretariat to hold discussions with the Education Adviser Professor Dr CR Abrar.

Regarding the discussions with the education adviser, Delwar Hossain Azizi, member secretary of the MPO Education Nationalization Aspiration Alliance, said that the Ministry of Education had requested a meeting.

Accordingly, our delegation has gone to the Secretariat to engage in talks with them.

Teachers and staff protesting at Shaheed Minar stated that if discussions fail to yield results on their three-point demand—which includes a 20% house rent allowance on the basic salary, a medical allowance of 1,500 taka, and an increase of festival allowance for staff to 75%—they will march towards Jamuna to press for the nationalization of MPO-listed educational institutions.

It is noteworthy that since Sunday, MPO-listed teachers and staff of private educational institutions have been protesting across the country, demanding implementation of three key points: a 20% house rent allowance (minimum 3,000 taka) on the basic salary, a medical allowance of 1,500 taka for both teachers and staff, and an increase of festival allowance for staff to 75%.

Topics:

Ministry of EducationMonthly Pay Order (MPO)
Read More

MPO-teachers plan march to Jamuna Thursday if demands remain unmet

Teachers stage sit-in at Shaheed Minar, plan Shahbagh blockade

MPO teachers stage sit-in at High Court, plan Shahbagh blockade

Private MPO teachers begin 'March to Secretariat’

Sound grenades, arrests trigger nationwide teacher work abstention

Samantha Sharmin: Interim govt advisers only care about their own interests

Latest News

Shakib Al Hasan signs for three new foreign leagues

Crimes against humanities: Death penalty sought for Hasina, Kamal and others

Maarya Rehman joins British Council in Bangladesh as deputy director

HSC results: Dinajpur board sees 57.49% pass rate, 6,260 secure GPA 5

ONE Bank concludes 8th induction training program

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x