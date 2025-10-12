NTRCA job seekers to continue sit-in at Shahbagh overnight

Candidates who passed the 18th teacher registration examination under the Non-Government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) but were not recommended for appointment have decided to continue their sit-in at Shahbagh in the capital overnight.

Protester Firoz Ahmed confirmed the information on Sunday.

The teachers taking part in the sit-in told Dhaka Tribune that before introducing any policy changes, the authorities must analyze subject-based data, remove institutional barriers, and create additional vacancies as required to ensure the appointment of all qualified candidates through a special circular.

Firoz Ahmed said the movement is being held to demand recommendations for the 16,213 candidates who have yet to receive them.

Another protester, Ariful Islam, said a delegation of candidates had gone to the secretariat and that further decisions would be made based on the feedback from the delegation.

Khalid Monsur, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh police station, told Dhaka Tribune that the police are currently only monitoring the situation.

Earlier on Sunday, the job seekers began their sit-in at Shahbagh around 10am, demanding that the authorities announce a special circular to appoint the left-out candidates by filling vacant posts by December 31 this year.