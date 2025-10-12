Sunday, October 12, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

NTRCA job seekers to continue sit-in at Shahbagh overnight

Shahbagh police OC Khalid Monsur told Dhaka Tribune that police are currently monitoring the situation

Candidates who passed the 18th NTRCA teacher registration exam but were not recommended for appointment continue their sit-in protest at Shahbagh in Dhaka, demanding a special circular to fill vacant posts on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 12 Oct 2025, 11:15 PM

Candidates who passed the 18th teacher registration examination under the Non-Government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) but were not recommended for appointment have decided to continue their sit-in at Shahbagh in the capital overnight.

Protester Firoz Ahmed confirmed the information on Sunday.

The teachers taking part in the sit-in told Dhaka Tribune that before introducing any policy changes, the authorities must analyze subject-based data, remove institutional barriers, and create additional vacancies as required to ensure the appointment of all qualified candidates through a special circular.

Firoz Ahmed said the movement is being held to demand recommendations for the 16,213 candidates who have yet to receive them.

Another protester, Ariful Islam, said a delegation of candidates had gone to the secretariat and that further decisions would be made based on the feedback from the delegation.

Khalid Monsur, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh police station, told Dhaka Tribune that the police are currently only monitoring the situation.

Earlier on Sunday, the job seekers began their sit-in at Shahbagh around 10am, demanding that the authorities announce a special circular to appoint the left-out candidates by filling vacant posts by December 31 this year.

Topics:

ProtestShahbagh
Read More

MPO teachers call indefinite work abstention from Monday

Protests at 3 locations paralyze Dhaka traffic

Teachers stage sit-in at Shahbag demanding jobs for over 16,000 candidates

Protest over July activist assault halts Dhaka-Mymensingh traffic

3 unidentified persons found dead in Dhaka’s Shahbagh

Graduates with disabilities face systemic denial of opportunity

Latest News

Touhid leaves for Kampala to attend NAM ministerial meeting

CA Yunus arrives in Rome to attend FAO’s World Food Forum

CEC hopes NCP won’t hinder democratic transition over ‘Shapla’ row

Typhoid vaccination campaign begins across country

Amjhupi Nilkuthi in Meherpur: A historic symbol of exploitation and struggle in Bengal

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x