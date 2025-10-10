Friday, October 10, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

DU Fine Arts Faculty postpones Sharot Utsab

The Sharot Utsab has been celebrated at the Faculty of Fine Arts for the past 19 years

Logo of Dhaka University. Photo: Collected
Update : 10 Oct 2025, 09:02 PM

Citing “many objections” and “fears of unrest,” the Faculty of Fine Arts at the University of Dhaka has postponed the Sharot Utsab organized by Satyen Sen Shilpigosthi at the Bakultala premises of the faculty. However, the event has not been cancelled.

Dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts, Professor Azharul Islam, told the media on Friday that the festival may be held at a later date.

Meanwhile, Manzar Chowdhury, general secretary of Satyen Sen Shilpigosthi — the organizer of the event — said that objections were raised against him, labelling him a “collaborator of fascism,” though he had never been affiliated with the Awami League in any way.

The Sharot Utsab has been celebrated at the Faculty of Fine Arts for the past 19 years. As in previous years, Satyen Sen Shilpigosthi had prepared to hold the event this year as well.

However, it was suddenly postponed after all preparations had been completed, Manzar Chowdhury told the media. He expressed concern over the development, saying that it had sent a “negative message” globally.

“This festival is a celebration of nature. It has no connection with the Awami League, BNP, or Jamaat. We have been organizing it for years, and we are not an obscure or fringe organization,” he said.

He also mentioned that a smaller version of the Sharot Utsab was being held at the Kochi-Kanchar Mela ground in Gandaria. According to him, the authorities have proposed a meeting with the organizers on Saturday.

Dean Azharul Islam told the media: “The event has only been postponed, not cancelled. It will be held later. We will hold a meeting tomorrow to decide on the next steps.”

Explaining the decision, he said: “After several people objected, calling the organizers collaborators of fascism, and in light of concerns about possible unrest, we had to temporarily postpone the event.”

He added: “We received many phone calls from different places, with people warning that allowing so-called collaborators of fascism to hold an event could lead to trouble. Under such circumstances, we were compelled to take this decision.”

Topics:

Dhaka University (DU)Dhaka University Faculty of Fine Arts
Read More

Prof Syed Manzoorul Islam passes away

DU female student tortured in hostel, manager sent to jail

Election expenses exceed Ducsu’s annual budget threefold

Five-day art exhibition begins at DU

Hustle and homework: Life of street children on Dhaka University campus

DU female students challenge dormitory curfew rules

Latest News

North Korea parade: Is Kim Jong Un stronger than ever?

India set to reopen embassy in Afghanistan

UN environment chief: Plastic pollution treaty not dead in the water

Why Japan's coalition collapsed, and what next

Bangladesh out to level ODI series against Afghanistan

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x