10-year-old burned as crude bomb explodes in Mirpur

The boy picked up a bag-like object, which exploded immediately 

File image of Dhaka Medical college and Hospital. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 Oct 2025, 03:07 PM

A 10-year-old boy, Tamim Hossain, sustained burn injuries after a crude bomb-like object exploded while he was playing in Mirpur, Dhaka.

The incident occurred on Friday at around 10am in the Ansar Camp, Bihari Para area of Mirpur.

Tamim studies in the children’s section of a local madrasa.

Tamim’s family is originally from Lakshmipur Sadar Upazila. His father, Anwar Hossain, works as a rickshaw puller.

Tamim’s mother, Nargis Akter, said: “I had gone to work at a house. My son went out to play in the morning. Later, I learned that near the Bihari Para Mosque, next to a heap of garbage, he picked up a bag-like object, which immediately exploded. As a result, his right hand and abdomen were severely burned. Tamim was subsequently rescued and admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) around noon.”

Inspector Md Faruk of the DMCH Police Outpost confirmed that the child is currently receiving treatment.

Quoting the doctors, he added that Tamim’s condition is critical.

The matter has also been reported to the relevant police station.

 

Topics:

Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH)
