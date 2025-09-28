DMP deploys extra security at 89 high-risk Durga Puja venues in Dhaka

Durga Puja is being observed at 259 venues across Dhaka, with police deploying additional security at 89 locations identified as high-risk by DMP Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali.

He made the remarks on Sunday, while inspecting puja security at Dhakeshwari Temple in the afternoon.

The DMP Commissioner said there was no expectation of major sabotage during this year’s puja. “However, we have identified certain venues as vulnerable and have implemented extra security measures there,” he said.

“In addition to police personnel, intelligence officers, Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) units, cyber units, bomb disposal teams, and Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) members will be on duty at these high-risk venues,” he added.

SM Szzat Ali said that extra police personnel would be deployed to secure every Puja venue in the capital. Security will operate in four tiers, 24 hours a day, with special units and DMP intelligence officers involved alongside regular police.

He also noted that patrol teams from each police station and senior police officers from various DMP divisions would conduct round-the-clock inspections.

The DMP commissioner said all venues had been equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure a festive atmosphere for attendees. In addition, volunteers from the puja committees will also assist in maintaining security.

Calling on puja committees to safeguard temples and idols, the DMP commissioner said: “From the time devotees leave the temples at night until they arrive in the morning, at least two volunteers should remain on duty at each temple to prevent any untoward incidents.”