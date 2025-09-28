Sunday, September 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

DMP deploys extra security at 89 high-risk Durga Puja venues in Dhaka

All venues had been equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure a festive atmosphere for attendees, says the DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali speaks to reporters about heightened security measures at high-risk Durga Puja venues in the capital on Sunday, September 28, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 06:23 PM

Durga Puja is being observed at 259 venues across Dhaka, with police deploying additional security at 89 locations identified as high-risk by DMP Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali.

He made the remarks on Sunday, while inspecting puja security at Dhakeshwari Temple in the afternoon.

The DMP Commissioner said there was no expectation of major sabotage during this year’s puja. “However, we have identified certain venues as vulnerable and have implemented extra security measures there,” he said.

“In addition to police personnel, intelligence officers, Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) units, cyber units, bomb disposal teams, and Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) members will be on duty at these high-risk venues,” he added.

SM Szzat Ali said that extra police personnel would be deployed to secure every Puja venue in the capital. Security will operate in four tiers, 24 hours a day, with special units and DMP intelligence officers involved alongside regular police.

He also noted that patrol teams from each police station and senior police officers from various DMP divisions would conduct round-the-clock inspections.

The DMP commissioner said all venues had been equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure a festive atmosphere for attendees. In addition, volunteers from the puja committees will also assist in maintaining security.

Calling on puja committees to safeguard temples and idols, the DMP commissioner said: “From the time devotees leave the temples at night until they arrive in the morning, at least two volunteers should remain on duty at each temple to prevent any untoward incidents.”

Topics:

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)Durga Puja
Read More

Tarique Rahman extends Durga Puja greetings

Durga Puja travel surge sees thousands crossing Benapole into India

Government warns of strict action over Puja rumours

80,000 officials to ensure safe Durga Puja celebrations

Home adviser: 400,000 security personnel deployed for Durga Puja

Durga Puja begins with Maha Shashti Sunday

Latest News

Bida, Jica launch Bangladesh’s single digital gateway for investors ‘BanglaBiz’

Al-Arafah Islami Bank celebrates 3 decades

Mahfuj: Journalist Protection Act within 3 months

2 brothers electrocuted in Lalmonirhat

India warns not to condone terrorist epicenter Pakistan

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x